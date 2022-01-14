JALNA : The Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday hit out on the government at Centre stating that there are no clear guidelines from the Indian government on the treatment of patients detected with the Omicron and Delta variants.

He further pointed out that the Centre had not clear instructions on the use of Molnupiravir , the oral using direct action antiviral, used to fight the novel coronavirus.

The state health minister further said that the lack of guidelines from the Union government on clinical management protocol for treatment and testing of Omicron and Delta variants was causing confusion.

"There is confusion regarding the treatment and testing of Omicron and Delta variants. When anti-drug and Molnupiravir are used there are no clear guidelines from the Union Health Ministry," he said.

The health minister highlighted the discrepancy caused owing to home testing kits. He said that infection detected by these home testing kits majorly went unreported, and therefore data in a lot of cases was not being uploaded on the the requisite sites.

"In Mumbai itself, around 5 lakh such self test kits were sold but a lot of cases detected through them have gone unreported. Such cases should be monitored by the health department but this did not happen," he said.

Mumbai on Friday saw a dip in cases as the city recorded 11,317 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!