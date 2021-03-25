Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it has administered vaccine doses to 43,42,646 people, an official said.

"Maharashtra tops the list of states in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of Maharashtra Public Health Department said, ANI reports.

Maharashtra is at top of the country in the no. of COVID19 vaccine doses administered. We are also the first State to cross the 5 million doses benchmark: Dr Pradeep Vyas , Principal Secretary, Health, Maharashtra



Maharashtra reported 31,855 new #COVID19 cases yesterday — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

"Maharashtra is also the first state to cross the 5 million doses benchmark," he said.

As per a report in news agency PTI, Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 43,27,874 people.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new cases of coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India saw 53,476 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 153 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via