OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra tops in vaccination; Covid-19 surge also maximum in state

Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it has administered vaccine doses to 43,42,646 people, an official said.

"Maharashtra tops the list of states in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of Maharashtra Public Health Department said, ANI reports.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Maharashtra is also the first state to cross the 5 million doses benchmark," he said.

As per a report in news agency PTI, Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 43,27,874 people.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new cases of coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India saw 53,476 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Action thriller Pushpa will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam along with its original Telugu release

Allu Arjun eyes pan-India audiences with ‘Pushpa’

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
A medical staff fills a syringe with the Covishield vaccine before inoculating a beneficiary as part of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Canada changes India-made Covishield vaccine label to add information about blood clots

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Workers are seen next to a container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Ever Given: Best shot at unblocking Suez Canal may not come until Monday

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Health workers take nasal swab samples of passengers to test for COVID-19 at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India's second covid wave may last up to 100 days: SBI report

3 min read . 10:44 AM IST

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 153 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout