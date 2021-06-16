Subscribe
Maharashtra town town reports its first death due to black fungus
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST PTI

  • The deceased had not tested positive for the coronavirus infection and she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension
  • The 44-year-old deceased had developed black fungus symptoms recently. She was first admitted to Thane Civil Hospital and was later transferred to J J Hospital

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reported its first fatality due to mucormycosis or black fungus with the death of a woman conservancy staffer of the local civic body, a medical officer said.

However, the deceased had not tested positive for the coronavirus infection and she was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, Dr K R Kharat, medical officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), said on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old deceased had developed black fungus symptoms recently. She was first admitted to Thane Civil Hospital and was later transferred to J J Hospital in Mumbai, he said. But since her condition worsened, the patient was sent to St George Hospital, where she died during treatment in the wee hours of Tuesday, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

