Heavy traffic congestion was seen at a junction on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and other key roads on the outskirts of Thane city after an oil tanker rammed into a road divider on Thursday. No casualty has been reported so far.

The local firemen and police rushed to the spot after they received an alert about the incident. They sprayed water and put sand to clear the oil.

According to Santosh Kadam, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, the tanker was on its way to Shilphata in Thane from Gujarat. The tanker met with the accident on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road around 1.30 am, following which furnace oil from the vehicle leaked on either side of the road.

As a result, the incident has caused massive traffic on both sides of the Ghodbunder Road and at the key junction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the official told PTI news agency.

"The vehicular movement was still badly affected. No one was injured, Kadam said adding that efforts were on to restore smooth traffic movement on the roads.

"Commuters faced a tough time because of the terrible traffic jam on the key roads," the official added.

