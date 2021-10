According to Santosh Kadam, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, the tanker was on its way to Shilphata in Thane from Gujarat. The tanker met with the accident on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road around 1.30 am, following which furnace oil from the vehicle leaked on either side of the road.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}