In a tragic turn of events, two members of the same family, a father and his teenage son, die by suicide in a village in Nanded in Maharashtra over the son's wish to get a new smartphone.

The father hanged himself from a tree after spotting his 16-year-old son hanging from the tree on their family farm at Minaki in Biloli tehsil on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the boy had requested his father, a farmer, to buy him a new smartphone. However, the father expressed his inability to purchase a cellphone due to financial difficulties.

Superintendent of police (Nanded) Abinash Kumar told the Times of India: "We have registered a case of accidental death on the basis of the statement of the boy's mother. We are verifying the circumstances that led to the incident."

The boy was the youngest of three brothers, and they were staying in a hostel in Latur district.

According to the report, a police official said that the farmer’s wife stated that “the boy again raised the issue on Wednesday evening. However, his father expressed his inability to purchase a smartphone because he was repaying loans he took for the farm and a vehicle. Upset over his father's response, the boy left home."

"His parents thought that the boy might have gone to the farm to sleep. As he did not return home the following morning, his parents and two brothers started a search. His father was the one to reach the farm first and saw the boy hanging from a tree. Shocked by the sight, he brought the boy's body down and hanged himself with the same rope from the tree," the official said.

Woman hangs self in Delhi, man found dead in Ghaziabad In another incident, a woman was found hanging from a pole in northeast Delhi while her husband committed suicide at their house in neighbouring Ghaziabad following a fight on Friday.

Shivani (28) and Vijay Pratap Chauhan (32) lived in Loni, Ghaziabad.

The couple had a fight earlier in the day and Shivani left the house. She hanged herself from the electric pole near the Loni roundabout in Delhi, around 8 km from her house, police said.

The incident came to light when local police received information about the hanging. Upon reaching the scene, police found a mobile phone in Shivani's pocket which was switched off, they said.

"The device was switched on and the woman's family members were contacted and informed about her death. During the investigation, it was revealed that her husband had also committed suicide at their residence," a police officer said.