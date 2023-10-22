comScore
Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune, 2 injured
Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune, 2 injured

 Livemint

Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune district.

Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. (ANI)Premium
Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. (ANI)

A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, said police, adding that a trainee pilot and an instructor who were on board got injured.

Police said the aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka at around 8 am, PTI reported.

Baramati police station's senior inspector Prabhakar More said, "A training aircraft, belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, crashed near Gojubavi village. A trainee pilot and an instructor suffered injuries in the crash. Both have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

"The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident," he said.

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days.

On Thursday evening, a training aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, police added. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST
