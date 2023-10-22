Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune, 2 injured
A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, said police, adding that a trainee pilot and an instructor who were on board got injured.
"The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident," he said.
This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days.
On Thursday evening, a training aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, police added.
(With inputs from agencies)
