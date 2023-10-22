Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune, 2 injured

Maharashtra: Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune, 2 injured

Livemint

Training aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village in Pune district.

Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. (ANI)

A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, said police, adding that a trainee pilot and an instructor who were on board got injured.

Police said the aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka at around 8 am, PTI reported.

Baramati police station's senior inspector Prabhakar More said, "A training aircraft, belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, crashed near Gojubavi village. A trainee pilot and an instructor suffered injuries in the crash. Both have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

"The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident," he said.

This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy's aircraft in four days.

On Thursday evening, a training aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, police added.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.