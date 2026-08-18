Maharashtra transport minister defends rule mandating Marathi language rule for cab, auto drivers; here's what he said

Amid a row over mandating Marathi's "working knowledge" for cab and rickshaw drivers, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said the state government would take action against those who do not learn Marathi.

Speaking to ANI, Sarnaik said, "No action will be taken against more than 1,65,000 people who have learned the Marathi language. We will have to take action against those who do not learn Marathi. Our government wants people to come here to work. If you say you won't learn Marathi, then it will not work. Legal action will be taken against those who do not know Marathi. Those who don't learn the Marathi language will have their licenses permanently suspended."

Sarnaik's remarks came after the Maharashtra government amended a law last week to make "working knowledge of Marathi language" mandatory for cab and autorickshaw drivers, with non-compliance potentially leading to the suspension or revocation of their driving licences, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | Marathi to be mandatory for cab drivers in Maharashtra

What does the notification state? The state Transport Department issued a notification to bring the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, into force. Under the latest amendments, an authorised driver of a motor cab fitted with an electronic meter must have "working knowledge of the Marathi language".

Further, if a driver is found to lack working knowledge of Marathi, the licensing authority will issue a notice allowing a month for the driver to acquire the knowledge. The notification clearly states that if the driver fails to comply and acquire working knowledge within a month, the authorities may, after recording reasons in writing, suspend the authorisation on the driver's licence for a period not exceeding three months.

In case of continued non-compliance, the authorities may cancel the authorisation on their driving licence. However, the driver must first be given a reasonable opportunity to present their case before any such action is taken, the notification added.

The amendment also adds the words "and working knowledge of Marathi language" after "antecedents" in Rule 4(4) of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The requirement has also been extended to permit holders. Under the amended Rule 78, permit holders must have working knowledge of Marathi.

Further, the notification states that while renewing a permit for a motor cab fitted with an electronic meter, the permit holder must demonstrate working knowledge of Marathi to the satisfaction of the authority.

Government not to extend 15 August deadline: Sarnaik Earlier, Sarnaik said the state government would not extend the 15 August deadline for non-Marathi-speaking autorickshaw and taxi drivers to acquire a 'working knowledge' of Marathi. He said, "Marathi is the language of Maharashtra, and drivers providing public transport services here should have basic functional knowledge of the language. We have given them sufficient time to learn Marathi. From August 15, functional Marathi will be mandatory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra."

Politics over mandating Marathi for cab, rickshaw drivers Following the announcement, a political row erupted over mandating Marathi for cab and auto-rickshaw drivers. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut backed the decision and stressed the need for drivers to learn the local language. He said, "Wherever you go, it is necessary to learn the local language. You can do your business well if you know Marathi. We haven't asked you to leave. But learn the language."

On the contrary, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that learning the local language was crucial, but forcing someone to do so was wrong. He added, "It is important to know the language of the state in which you are driving your vehicle. But at the same time, it shouldn't be forced on them."

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi criticised the government's decision, calling it a "great injustice" that could slow down Mumbai's progress. He alleged that the move was driven by political motives.