The claimant's counsel told the tribunal that on March 7, 2013, the woman, a resident of the Bhayander area in Thane, was proceeding to her workplace at Chinchpada in Valiv when an earth-moving machine knocked her down. The woman suffered severe injuries and had to be hospitalised. The claimant also informed that she suffered serious injuries to her vertebra and is unable to perform natural and day-to-day functions.

