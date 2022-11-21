Maharashtra: Tribunal awards ₹19.60 lakh compensation to woman injured in road accident 9 years ago1 min read . 10:32 AM IST
- Thane Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹19.60 lakh to a 48-year-old woman injured in a road accident in 2013.
The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹19.60 lakh to a 48-year-old woman injured in a road accident in 2013.
The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹19.60 lakh to a 48-year-old woman injured in a road accident in 2013.
MACT Chairman Abhay J Mantri directed the two opponents, against whom the order was issued ex-parte on November 14, to jointly and severally make the payment to the applicant along with an interest of 7% per annum from the date of filing of the claim.
MACT Chairman Abhay J Mantri directed the two opponents, against whom the order was issued ex-parte on November 14, to jointly and severally make the payment to the applicant along with an interest of 7% per annum from the date of filing of the claim.
The claimant's counsel told the tribunal that on March 7, 2013, the woman, a resident of the Bhayander area in Thane, was proceeding to her workplace at Chinchpada in Valiv when an earth-moving machine knocked her down. The woman suffered severe injuries and had to be hospitalised. The claimant also informed that she suffered serious injuries to her vertebra and is unable to perform natural and day-to-day functions.
The claimant's counsel told the tribunal that on March 7, 2013, the woman, a resident of the Bhayander area in Thane, was proceeding to her workplace at Chinchpada in Valiv when an earth-moving machine knocked her down. The woman suffered severe injuries and had to be hospitalised. The claimant also informed that she suffered serious injuries to her vertebra and is unable to perform natural and day-to-day functions.
The woman told the tribunal that she was working as an accountant and earned ₹34,200 per month. The MACT chairman said in his view, it would be proper to consider permanent functional disability of the applicant to the extent of 20% and the loss of future earning capacity as 15%.
The woman told the tribunal that she was working as an accountant and earned ₹34,200 per month. The MACT chairman said in his view, it would be proper to consider permanent functional disability of the applicant to the extent of 20% and the loss of future earning capacity as 15%.
He directed the owners of the offending equipment to pay the woman ₹19.60 lakh, which includes compensation for the loss of income as well as for the other expenses and sufferings.
He directed the owners of the offending equipment to pay the woman ₹19.60 lakh, which includes compensation for the loss of income as well as for the other expenses and sufferings.
The tribunal chairman added that out of the sum realised, ₹9.60 lakh with accrued interest be paid to the claimant and the balance be invested in a fixed deposit in her name for a period of five years.
The tribunal chairman added that out of the sum realised, ₹9.60 lakh with accrued interest be paid to the claimant and the balance be invested in a fixed deposit in her name for a period of five years.
In a similar case, the MACT awarded a compensation of ₹49.3 lakh to a 29-year-old man who was maimed to life due to an accident in 2017. In this case, the tribunal asked the insurance firm to compensate the claimant by upholding his claims.
In a similar case, the MACT awarded a compensation of ₹49.3 lakh to a 29-year-old man who was maimed to life due to an accident in 2017. In this case, the tribunal asked the insurance firm to compensate the claimant by upholding his claims.
The claimant told the tribunal that on 11 January 2017, a tempo negligently dashed him while he was returning to his house on his bike.
The claimant told the tribunal that on 11 January 2017, a tempo negligently dashed him while he was returning to his house on his bike.