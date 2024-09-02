Maharashtra: Two FIRs registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for provocative speeches

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane faces two FIRs for provocative speeches in Srirampur and Topkhana during the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar.

Livemint
Updated2 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Two FIRs registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for provocative speeches(Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Two FIRs have been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday for deliverying provocative speeches on 2 different occasions in Srirampur and Topkhana police jurisdiction of Ahmednagar district on Sunday, Ahmednagar police informed

Nitesh Rane took part in the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar yesterday and speeches were a part of the event.  

(To be updated further)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMaharashtra: Two FIRs registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for provocative speeches

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,811.70
    10:23 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -17.5 (-0.36%)

    Tata Steel

    152.95
    10:23 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.1%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.45
    10:23 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.30
    10:23 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -0.4 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company

    655.10
    10:10 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    48.4 (7.98%)

    Aegis Logis

    804.55
    10:09 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    52.1 (6.92%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals

    1,150.00
    10:10 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    70.35 (6.52%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    549.40
    10:11 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    27.2 (5.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue