BJP MLA Nitesh Rane faces two FIRs for provocative speeches in Srirampur and Topkhana during the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar.
Two FIRs have been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday for deliverying provocative speeches on 2 different occasions in Srirampur and Topkhana police jurisdiction of Ahmednagar district on Sunday, Ahmednagar police informed
Nitesh Rane took part in the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar yesterday and speeches were a part of the event.