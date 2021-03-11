Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Two health officials test COVID-19 postive after 2nd vaccine dose

Maharashtra: Two health officials test COVID-19 postive after 2nd vaccine dose

Representational image
2 min read . 10:39 PM IST PTI

  • These two district health officials had taken the second jab a few days back. However, both of them experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19, an official said
  • Additional civil surgeon said it takes around 42 days for the antibodies to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered

Two health department officials have tested coronavirus positive in Jalna district of Maharashtra days after they were given the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Thursday.

These two district health officials had taken the second jab a few days back. However, both of them experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

"When their samples were examined, they tested positive for the infection," the official said.

Another health official at a government hospital in Ambad town also tested coronavirus positive, he added.

Additional civil surgeon Padmaja Saraf said it takes around 42 days for the antibodies to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

"One must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols even after taking both the doses of the vaccine," she said.

Meanwhile, the district reported 204 new cases on Thursday. Of them, Jalna town recorded 139.

The district has recorded 17,417 cases till now and 15,712 people have recovered from the infection, while 407 others have died, the officials said.

The district's COVID-19 death rate is 2.37 per cent, while the recovery rate is 90.22 per cent.

There are 1,297 active cases in the district.

In view of increasing cases, district collector Ravindra Binwade had announced restrictions from March 11 to 31.

As per the order issued late on Wednesday night, all shops and other such commercial establishments, except grocery shops, medical shops and vegetables markets, will remain shut during this period.

Shops of essential commodities, vegetable shops in area under municipal councils and nagar panchayats can operate only till 7 pm.

Swimming pools, gyms will also remain closed, while only 20 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies in function halls, it said.

Hotels and restaurants will remain closed while parcel services will be allowed.

There is a ban on religious, political, cultural, social gatherings and rallies in the district. PTI COR NP NP

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

