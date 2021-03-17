After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.

By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.

A record 2,64,897 people received coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via