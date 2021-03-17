OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Uddhav govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People flouting social distancing norms as they stand in a queue to get a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Kamla Nehru Hospital vaccination center in Pune on Monday. (ANI)

Pune: Imposing complete lockdown not necessary right now, says city mayor

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump

'It is safe': Trump encourages supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday.

US spa shootings: 8 killed in shootings at Georgia massage parlors, accused held

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
NIA has seized a black colour Mercedes Benz from a car-parking area near the Mumbai Crime Branch office close to the Crawford market.

Ambani bomb scare: NIA makes key recoveries from seized Mercedes driven by Sachin Waze

4 min read . 07:44 AM IST

By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.

A record 2,64,897 people received coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout