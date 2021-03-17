Maharashtra: Uddhav govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said

After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.

