Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Uddhav govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

Maharashtra: Uddhav govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

Pedestrians walk past a wall with pictures of Covid-19 coronavirus frontline workers displayed along the roadside to honour them
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Staff Writer

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said

After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pune: Imposing complete lockdown not necessary right now, says city mayor

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

'It is safe': Trump encourages supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST

US spa shootings: 8 killed in shootings at Georgia massage parlors, accused held

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST

Ambani bomb scare: NIA makes key recoveries from seized Mercedes driven by Sachin Waze

4 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pune: Imposing complete lockdown not necessary right now, says city mayor

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

'It is safe': Trump encourages supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST

US spa shootings: 8 killed in shootings at Georgia massage parlors, accused held

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST

Ambani bomb scare: NIA makes key recoveries from seized Mercedes driven by Sachin Waze

4 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.

A record 2,64,897 people received coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.