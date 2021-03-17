Maharashtra: Uddhav govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

Maharashtra: Uddhav govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said
After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.
After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.
Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.
Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.
By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.
A record 2,64,897 people received coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.
This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.