The new norms entail stricter curbs on public activities to curb the spread of coronavirus and build on the existing weekend and night curfew in Maharashtra
Reeling under an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement for the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again".
CM Thackeray said he isn't imposing a complete lockdown in the state but announced that there will be a strict 'janta curfew', starting 8 pm today. The janta curfew will remain in effect till 7am on 1 May.
However, the "lockdown-like" restrictions exclude essential services.
In his address to people of the state via social media, CM Thackeray said, "There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," he said, as he appealed opposition parties and the civil society to help the government overcome the crisis. "This is not the time to do politics."
CM Thackeray also announced that the government has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 board exams for the state education board.
1) Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be imposed throughout the state to prevent gatherings.
2) No one is allowed to move in public place without valid reasons (mentioned below).
3) All establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain closed. This however exempts essential services mentioned below.
4) Services and activities mentioned in 'essential category' are exempted and their movements and operations will continue unrestricted.
5) Based on local conditions, local authorities will decide whether domestic help, drivers, attendants etc. will be allowed to work in a locality.
Essential services allowed:
1) Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units. This would also include dealers, transport and supply chain.
2) Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.
3) Veterinary services/animal care shelters and pet food shops.
4) Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops.
5) Cold storage and warehousing services.
6) Public transport: Airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses.
7) Services related to functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries.
8) Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities.
9) All public services by local authorities.
10) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and services designated by RBI as essential.
11) All offices of SEBI recognised market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations etc. and other intermediaries registered with SEBI.
12) Services required for restoration/maintenance of telecom services.
13) Transport of goods.
14) Water supply services
15) Agriculture related activities and all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fetilisers, equipment's and their repairs.
16) Import-export of all commodities.
17) E-commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services)
18) Accredited mediapersons
19) Petrol pumps and petroleum-related products, including offshore/onshore production
20) All cargo services
21) Data centres/cloud services/It services supporting critical infrastructure and services.
22) Government and private security services.
23) Electric and gas supply services.
24) ATMs
25) Postal services
26) Ports and related activities
27) Custom house agents/licensed multi-modal transport operators associated with movement of vaccines/lifesaving drugs/pharmaceutical products.
28) Units producing raw material/packaging material for any essential services.
29) Units that are engaged in production of materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as organisations.
30) Any services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority.
Public, private transport
Public transport will operate in the state with restrictions imposed. A failure to do so will attract fine.