Reeling under an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement for the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again".

CM Thackeray said he isn't imposing a complete lockdown in the state but announced that there will be a strict 'janta curfew', starting 8 pm today. The janta curfew will remain in effect till 7am on 1 May.

However, the "lockdown-like" restrictions exclude essential services.

In his address to people of the state via social media, CM Thackeray said, "There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," he said, as he appealed opposition parties and the civil society to help the government overcome the crisis. "This is not the time to do politics."

CM Thackeray also announced that the government has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 board exams for the state education board.

CM Thackeray's announcement of the new curbs came on a day when Maharashtra witnessed 60,212 new Covid-19 infections and 281 fatalities.

Section 144, night curfew imposed

1) Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be imposed throughout the state to prevent gatherings.

2) No one is allowed to move in public place without valid reasons (mentioned below).

3) All establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain closed. This however exempts essential services mentioned below.

4) Services and activities mentioned in 'essential category' are exempted and their movements and operations will continue unrestricted.

5) Based on local conditions, local authorities will decide whether domestic help, drivers, attendants etc. will be allowed to work in a locality.

Essential services allowed:

1) Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units. This would also include dealers, transport and supply chain.

2) Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.

3) Veterinary services/animal care shelters and pet food shops.

4) Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops.

5) Cold storage and warehousing services.

6) Public transport: Airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses.

7) Services related to functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries.

8) Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities.

9) All public services by local authorities.

10) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and services designated by RBI as essential.

11) All offices of SEBI recognised market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations etc. and other intermediaries registered with SEBI.

12) Services required for restoration/maintenance of telecom services.

13) Transport of goods.

14) Water supply services

15) Agriculture related activities and all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fetilisers, equipment's and their repairs.

16) Import-export of all commodities.

17) E-commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services)

18) Accredited mediapersons

19) Petrol pumps and petroleum-related products, including offshore/onshore production

20) All cargo services

21) Data centres/cloud services/It services supporting critical infrastructure and services.

22) Government and private security services.

23) Electric and gas supply services.

24) ATMs

25) Postal services

26) Ports and related activities

27) Custom house agents/licensed multi-modal transport operators associated with movement of vaccines/lifesaving drugs/pharmaceutical products.

28) Units producing raw material/packaging material for any essential services.

29) Units that are engaged in production of materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as organisations.

30) Any services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority.

Public, private transport

Public transport will operate in the state with restrictions imposed. A failure to do so will attract fine.

Auto-rickshaw: Driver, two passengers only

Taxi (4 wheeler): Driver, 50% % capacity (as per RTO limit)

Bus: Full seating capacity as per RTO limit. No standing passengers will be allowed.

Anyone using public transport must compulsorily wear mask in a proper manner. Failure to do so will attract fine of ₹ 500.

500. In four-wheeler taxis, if any one person is not wearing mask, the offender and the driver of the taxi will be fined ₹ 500 each.

500 each. All vehicles should be sanitised after every trip

Drivers and other staff of public transport must get vaccinated at the earliest as per Centre's guidelines

Auto and taxi drivers should be encouraged to isolate themselves using a plastic sheet or similar material.

People found violating Covid-protocol on any train will be fined ₹ 500.

500. Also, private transport is allowed only for essential services and during emergency.

All that will remain closed in the state:

1) All cinema halls to remain closed.

2) Drama theatre and auditoriums to remain closed.

3) Amusement parks, arcades, video game parlours to remain closed.

4) Water parks to remain closed.

5) Clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes to remain closed

6) Shooting for films, serials, advertisements to be closed

7) All shops, malls, shopping centres not engaged in essential services to remain closed

8) Public places like beaches, gardens, open spaces etc. to remain closed during janta curfew.

9) All religious places of worship to remain closed.

10) All barber shops, spa, beauty parlours to remain closed.

11) Schools and colleges to remain closed.

12) All private coaching classes of any kind to remain closed.

Also, for political rallies during elections, not more than 200 people can attend an event or 50% of the seating capacity of the hall.

3,29,056 more vaccinated against Covid in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has carried out the vaccination of 3,29,056 more people against Covid-19, taking the cumulative figure to 1,05,71,680.

The state on Monday vaccinated 6,938 healthcare professionals, 18,854 frontline workers, 1,88,553 people in the 45-59 age group and having comorbidities and 1,14,711 senior citizens (total 3,29,056).

With this, 12,78,391 healthcare workers and 15,58,299 frontline workers have received Covid vaccine doses till now.

Similarly, the state has inoculated 33,83,427 people in the 45-59 age group and with comorbidities, and 43,51,563 senior citizens so far.

