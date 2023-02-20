Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls urgent meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan today
- The meeting's announcement has come days after his faction of Shiv Sena got a major setback from the election commission after the poll body allotted the ‘Shiv Sena’ party title to incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an important meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai at 12.30 pm on Monday. According to a report by ANI news agency, all MLAs and leaders of the Thackeray faction are likely to be present in the meeting.
