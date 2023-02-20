Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an important meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai at 12.30 pm on Monday. According to a report by ANI news agency, all MLAs and leaders of the Thackeray faction are likely to be present in the meeting.

The meeting's announcement has come days after his faction of Shiv Sena got a major setback from the election commission after the poll body allotted the "Shiv Sena" party title and "Bow and arrow" symbol to incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

While the Shinde faction welcomed the decision of being recognized as the real Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said they will move to the Supreme Court.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of haste and said the decision shows "it works as BJP agent".

The election commission observed in its order that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic and has been "mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all". It said such party structures fail to inspire confidence.

Last month, both the Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena submitted their written statements in support of their claims over the party name and symbol to the Election Commission.

The ECI had frozen the bow and arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena and had allotted the 'Two Swords and Shield symbol' to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol was allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray faction for the bypoll in Andheri East assembly constituency in November last year.

Before the Andheri East bypoll, the poll panel named Uddhav faction as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Shinde faction as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. The name was to prevail till the final decision in the matter.

Calling the poll panel's decision a "murder of democracy", Uddhav Thackeray said he will approach the Supreme Court against the decision.

"They should first understand Balasaheb. They have come to know that 'Modi's face does not attract people in Maharashtra anymore so they have to put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit. I had said that ECI should not give a decision before the SC verdict. If the party's existence is decided based on the number of MLAs and MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP and become CM," Uddhav Thackeray said at a press conference.

Shiv Sena was formed by Uddhav Thackeray's father Balasaheb Thackeray. The party split into two in 2022 forcing Uddhav Thackeray to resign as Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde joined hands with rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Maharashtra and appointed BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.