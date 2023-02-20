Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls urgent meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan today

"They should first understand Balasaheb. They have come to know that 'Modi's face does not attract people in Maharashtra anymore so they have to put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit. I had said that ECI should not give a decision before the SC verdict. If the party's existence is decided based on the number of MLAs and MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP and become CM," Uddhav Thackeray said at a press conference.