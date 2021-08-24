{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday while he was eating. The Union Minister was taken into custody over his comment on slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he called his "ignorance of the year India won Independence".

A video, which has gone viral online, showed there was a minor confrontation between Rane's supporters and the police officers who had arrived to arrest the Union minister when he was having lunch.

In the footage, the 69-year-old can be seen holding a plate, lunch half-eaten, as Rane's supporters tried to block the Maharashtra Police.

Rane was detained in Ratnagiri district after FIRs were filed against him.

Rane had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks. Party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the union cabinet.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said a case has been registered under sections 153 and 505 of IPC at Chaturshringi police station and an investigation is being held. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey said that Ratnagiri Police have been requested to arrest Rane.

Police detained Rane in Ratnagiri and he has been handed over to Mahad Police.

Rane had earlier in the day moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIRs against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nashik Police said that remarks by Rane against the Chief Minister may aggravate the law and order situation. It instructed officials to follow all protocols necessary to arrest a Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member.

As per the protocol, the Vice president of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha must be informed after the arrest of a Rajya Sabha member.

A verbal spat had erupted between supporters Rane and police at Sangameshwar Police Station in Ratnagiri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rane, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was made Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers last month.

Rane is in Maharashtra to take part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He made controversial remarks against Thackeray in Raigad.

Mumbai Police have registered a total of 42 FIRs in connection with Rane's Jan Ashirvaad Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

