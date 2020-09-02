Maharashtra Unlock 4 begins today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till 30 September. The state government, however, issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 4' which comes into effect from today. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharshtra govt announced major relaxations under 'Mission Begin Again' for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones with effect from today.

Let's take a look at what changes from today and what remains the same

What is allowed from today

1) Inter-district travel is permitted on special long-distance trains.

2) Hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity from today

3) Passenger reservation system has been enabled and starting today, people can travel in long-distance trains only on reserved tickets. This travel will be restricted on special trains, which are being plied to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

4) The e-pass requirement for inter-district travel is no longer required. "No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2," said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a video message on August 31.

5) The State has also allowed passenger movement by private bus, mini bus and other operators.

6) The movement of people for the purpose of non- essential activities will be carried out with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and person hygiene.

7) All essential shops which were allowed to remain open.

8) All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations issued from time to time and liquor shops will continue to operate

9) The government said that outdoor physical activities with no restrictions will be allowed.

10) The Maharashtra government's Group A and Group B officers can attend offices to 100 per cent of their strength across the state from today

11) Other government staffers can attend offices with 30 per cent of their strength or minimum 30 employees, whichever is more, in areas under municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and others -- all COVID-19 hotspots.

12) In the rest of Maharashtra, non-Group A and Group B staffers can attend office to the extent of their 50 per cent strength or minimum 50 employees whichever is more, the order said.

13) The government said private offices may operate up to 30 per cent of their strength as per requirement.

14) E-learning and online classes will continue in the state.

What's not allowed

1) Metro rail services will not be allowed.

2) Restrictions have not been eased for local trains, frequency of special long-distance trains, which are currently being plied, also remains unchanged.

3) Schools, colleges, cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain closed till September 30.

4) There is no mention of reopening of gyms and temples.

5) International travel of passengers, except as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be disallowed.

6) Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/ cultural/religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be prohibited in the state

7) Entertainment parks, theatres (including those in malls and market complexes), bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain closed.

8) The state govt has advised vulnerable people, including those aged above 65 and below 10, to stay at home and step out only for essential and health purposes.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated