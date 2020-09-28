Amid several measures, Maharashtra government on Monday announced that the decision to re-open restaurants, bars and eatery outlets in the state will be taken soon. The announcement comes in the backdrop of Centre's upcoming fresh set of guidelines under Unlock 5 plan – to open the economy gradually amid novel coronavirus pandemic – for the month of October.

"State govt has prepared guidelines to restart restaurant operations and submitted to concerned authorities. Once finalised, a decision to reopen restaurants will be taken," stated CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in a meeting with representatives of restaurant business associations.

Under the guidelines, Thackeray is considering re-opening of restaurants, bars and eatery outlets in the state after over six months of inactivity.

"A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

"The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The chief minister said that given the Covid-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly.

The SOPs are not for putting restaurateurs in trouble, he added.

Thackeray laid emphasis on wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance while living with Covid-19 and added these precautions need to be taken when restaurants are reopened. He also asked officials to examine requests to roll back the excise fee hike.

Reportedly, dine-in services for restaurants in Maharashtra may be allowed with 50% of the actual capacity from the first week of October in order to contain the virus spread in the state. Certain details of SOP is currently being jointly worked out by the restaurants and the state government.

During the virtual meeting, Thackeray also spoke about the state government's 'My Family, My Responsibility' initiative and urged restaurateurs to join it.

He also asked all the stake-holders to sit together and finalise SOPs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte said the SOPs will be finalised after holding another round of meeting with representatives of restaurants, the statement said.

Speciality restaurants hit upper circuit after sources indicated that Maharashtra government may allow din-in services soon. The share price was 9.88% up or 3.25 points to ₹36.15 at day's closing.

Tata Consumer gained as well and was up 1.28% or 6.50 points to ₹516.30.

As of now, shopping malls and restaurants are allowed for take away services only.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall tally to 13,39,232, the health department said.

With the death of 380 patients during the day, the toll reached 35,571, it said.

A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the state's recovery count stands at 10,30,015, the department said in a statement.

There are 2,73,228 active cases in the state at present.

With inputs from PTI

