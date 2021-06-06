Maharashtra unlock: Mumbai falls in Level 3. Here's what will remain open, closed from tomorrow

Premium Buses parked at CST Bus Depot during restrictions to curb the Covid-19 cases

2 min read . 06 Jun 2021

Edited By Sneha

Level 3 areas are those where the positivity rate is between 5% and 10% or more than 40% of beds with oxygen are occupied. The latest figures have marked the positivity rate in Mumbai at 5.3%