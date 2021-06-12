The public health department is required to declare the positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation percentage for each district every Thursday.
What are the five levels of restrictions?
The government has defined "Level 1" areas as having a positivity rate of less than 5% and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25%. "Level 2" will include areas with a positivity rate below 5% and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25% and 40%.
For "Level 3", the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%.
Further in "Level 4", the positivity rate should be between 10% and 20% or oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60%. To be categories in "Level 5", the strictest level, areas will be required to have a positivity rate of more than 20% or occupancy of oxygen beds should be more than 75%.
