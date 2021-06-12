Although the Covid-19 positivity rate has declined in Mumbai , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided against easing restrictions in the city for the time being.

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday issued fresh orders stating that Mumbai will continue to observe restrictions means for Level 3 areas although it has moved to Level 2.

Chahal said the city will be under Level 3 rules till the cases come down to 200-300 per day. As many as 696 fresh infections were recorded in Mumbai on Friday.

The BMC stated the weekly positivity rate in the metropolis has come down to 4.4% and oxygen bed occupancy is at 27.12%.

BMC's order is in follow up of this state government order which enabled all local authorities to take their call on easing the restrictions further of making them stricter as per their situation.

Five-level unlock plan

A detailed five-level plan to unlock Maharashtra came into force in Maharashtra on 7 June, providing relief to the residents and traders in areas where Covid-19 cases have dipped considerably.

As per the state government's plan, the easing of restrictions in a phased manner is being implemented based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts and cities.

The public health department is required to declare the positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation percentage for each district every Thursday.

What are the five levels of restrictions?

The government has defined "Level 1" areas as having a positivity rate of less than 5% and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25%. "Level 2" will include areas with a positivity rate below 5% and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25% and 40%.

For "Level 3", the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%.

Further in "Level 4", the positivity rate should be between 10% and 20% or oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60%. To be categories in "Level 5", the strictest level, areas will be required to have a positivity rate of more than 20% or occupancy of oxygen beds should be more than 75%.





