Maharashtra government has taken a "calculated risk" by relaxing Covid-induced restrictions in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

He further asked people to follow Covid protocol and take care of themselves.

"Neither a lockdown is required nor do we want to get knocked down by the virus. So all health-related rules have to be followed," Thackeray added.

Thackeray made the statement during a virtual meeting with leading industrialists.

"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately. Some criteria and levels have been fixed and the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them," the chief minister said.

During the meeting, Thackeray also said that Maharashtra should set an example before the country by showing that the industrial sector can function uninterrupted by following all Covid-19 norms during restrictions.

He said if there is a need to go for another lockdown after the possible third wave, there should be no impact on manufacturing.

"Industries should set up temporary accommodations in their premises for their staff and employees. The planning process should begin now," he said.

The virtual meeting was attended by Uday Kotak, Sanjiv Bajaj, B Thiyagrajan, Naushad Forbes, Amit Kalyan, Ashok Hinduja, A N Subramanyam, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Goenka, Niranjan Hiranandani, along with the state government's COVID-19 task force members Sanjay oak and Shashank Joshi.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the industrialists present at the meeting welcomed the criteria of positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy to ease restrictions and the levels fixed.

They suggested that members of the unorganised sector should be vaccinated, also the IT sector professionals should be allowed to continue working from home.

Their other suggestions include Covid vaccination of not just employees of the industrial sector, but also their families.

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state from June 7, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

As per the 5-level plan, areas with a positivity rate of 5% or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25% will be in the first category and can open up completely.

Whereas in the fifth category areas, with a positivity rate of more than 20%, only essential shops will remain open and office attendance will be capped at 15%.

On Sunday, Thane and Navi Mumbai were included in category 2 of the Maharashtra government's five-level plan. Category 2 is for cities and districts where the positivity rate is 5% and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40%.

