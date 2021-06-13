Palghar district administration has amended its earlier order prohibiting public movement around tourist spots. With improvement in Covid-19 pandemic situation, people in the region will now be able to visit locations like dams, waterfalls, lakes and beaches.

Palghar District Collector Manik Gursal in the amended order mandated that the previous prohibitory order will remain in force up to the one-km radius of tourist spots like dams, waterfalls, lakes and forts.

"As the Palghar district comprising seven talukas, excluding the limits of VVMC (Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation), is a tourist district the earlier order of a total ban needs to be modified," Gursal stated.

The earlier order, issued on June 10, had banned entry of people to la.kes, forts, beaches and waterfalls in seven talukas excluding Vasai till August 8 to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. The amended order will remain in force till August 9.

With improvement in COVID-19 situation in terms of the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, the Palghar district now falls under level-II of Maharashtra's unlock plan, an official had said.

The district is currently under level-III and the revised easing of curbs under level-II will come into effect from Monday. As of Saturday, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the Palghar district stood at 1,13,136, while the number of deceased was 2,358, as per the district administration.

