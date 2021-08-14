The Maharashtra government's new coronavirus protocols will come into effect from 15 August as the state further eases restrictions it had put in place in May due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Mumbai local trains

The Mumbai local train services will be available to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Sunday onwards, announced Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Starting from 15 August, those who have received their second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at least fifteen days prior to travel will be eligible to travel in the Mumbai local trains.

Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to get their train passes, which will be available on smartphones, ward offices and suburban railway stations.

"Passengers can download train passes through the mobile app. Those who do not have smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations," CM Thackeray has said.

The development came amid pressure on the Maharashtra government to open up the local trains in Mumbai.

Shopping malls

People who have received both Covid vaccine doses will be allowed to enter shopping malls in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra, the state government has informed.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the Covid-19 vaccination certificates would have to be checked before allowing people entry into malls. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," he said.

Covid rules for restaurants

The restaurants can operate at 50% capacity till 10 pm with these terms and conditions:

- Wearing face masks is compulsory even while waiting at the restaurant.

- Hotel staff including managers, waiters, cook/chefs, cleaning staff, bartenders should wear face masks all the time and must have received both doses of Covid vaccine and after 14 days of receiving the second shot can work in any restaurant and bar.

- If the hotel/restaurant/bar is air-conditioned, then at least two windows (if windows are available) and the door, need to be kept open and fans should be installed inside for air circulation.

- The restrooms/toilets must have high capacity exhaust fans.

- The arrangement for sitting (dine-in) should be in such a way that prescribed physical distancing can be maintained.

- The restaurant/bar should also be sanitized/disinfected from time to time and sanitizer dispensers should be available for the customers.

- Subject to the above conditions, any restaurants/bars will be allowed to operate on all days till 10 pm and the last order of food should not be taken beyond 9.00 pm. But parcel services are allowed to operate 24*7 every day.

Shops

Shops too can stay open till 10 pm, provided all staff including managers, cleaning staff, must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 14 days must have elapsed since the second dose of the jab.

Wedding functions

For marriage ceremonies, the maximum number of guests allowed will be 200 if the function is being held in the open. For indoor venues, guests up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed.

Video recording of such functions would be a must and should be made available to the competent authority on demand to verify the observance of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Defaulters shall be penalized and the license of the said premises shall be cancelled. in case of any violation of rules.

All management/staff including the priest, catering service staff, band staff, photographers, cleaning staff, or any other staff related to marriage function should have a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate of having received both doses of vaccine and 14 days must have passed after the second jab.

Gym, yoga centres, salons, spas

Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, saloons, parlours, and spas will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity till 10.00 pm daily if premises are air-conditioned then for circulation of air, the fan should be switched on and windows and doors should be kept open.

All staff including managers, cleaning staff, must have a valid final Covid vaccination certificate of having received both the doses and 14 days must have elapsed following the second shot.

Offices

The government and private offices can operate at full capacity. Private offices, as per Tope, can remain open 24x7 with staggered timings.

Those Private/Industrial establishments where all employees/management are fully vaccinated are allowed to work with full capacity, as per the official order.

Cinema halls, theatres, worship places

Minister Tope has said the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and places of worship will not be allowed as yet.

Inter-state travel

All passengers coming to Maharashtra should carry a certificate of having received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 14 days must have elapsed since the second jab.

Failing which, the travellers need to provide a negative Rt-PCR test report issued up to a maximum of 72 hours prior to arrival in the state, otherwise, they need to be quarantined for 14 days.

66 Delta plus patients in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, as many as 66 people have been found infected with the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra till now, some of them fully vaccinated, and five of them have died, including one in Mumbai.

Seven of these Covid-19 patients were aged under 18. The variant, considered highly infectious, was detected during genome sequencing of swab samples sent from different parts of the state.

Maharashtra on Friday registered 6,686 fresh Covid-19 cases and 158 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,82,076 and death toll to 1,34,730.

