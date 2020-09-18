Maharashtra has received the maximum financial assistance under India covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package followed by Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

While during financial year 2020-21, funds of ₹4256.79 crore have been released to the States/ UTs as on 10 September, Maharashtra received ₹393.82 Crores, Uttar Pradesh got ₹334.01 Crores and Kerala received ₹309.97 crores for covid-19 preparedness.

Financial assistance to States/UTs has been given based on the number of cases and trends of covid-19 Pandemic, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“Accordingly, all the States/ UTs are provided with necessary financial support under India covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. States /UTs were given flexibility to use the resources available under National Health Mission (NHM) to prepare the public healthcare system for covid-19 management," Choubey told Lok Sabha.

The number of covid-19 cases continue to rise in India with 96423 fresh cases in last 24 hours taking the total tally to 5214889. The deaths due to covid-19 neared 85000 on Friday with 1171 more persons succumbing to the highly contagious disease. Around 59.8% of the active cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the union health ministry said.

Centre is specifically attempting to help states where the cases are rising. As Jammu has reported a rise in the number of new covid-19 cases in the recent days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that it has decided to depute a high-level Central team to Jammu.

The team comprises of S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Vijay Hadda, Associate Professor, Department of Pulmonary Critical Care, AIIMS, New Delhi. A special team had visited the Srinagar valley recently that reviewed the status of preparedness for covid-19 management with the District Collectors of the valley.

The current Central team shall interact with the District Collectors and Health Officers of Jammu. It shall also visit hospitals in Bakshinagar and Gandhinagar, the health ministry said. The team will support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central team shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Jammu is 9428 with 117 deaths. There are currently 6115 Active Cases in the district. The total cases one week ago were 6878. Jammu has been reporting Doubling Time of 15.4 days, Recovery Rate of 33.9% and case fatality rate of 1.24%.

