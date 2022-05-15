Maharashtra, UP top in GST registrations

Official data from government on aggregate GST registrations in the 2017-22 period showed that Maharashtra has 1.48 million normal GST payers who pay taxes on a monthly basis, while Uttar Pradesh has 1.33 million such tax payers. However, if smaller traders who pay taxes on a quarterly basis are included, Uttar Pradesh has 1.69 million GST registrations, while Maharashtra has 1.6 million registrations, showed official data which was previously not available. The figures do not include service distributors and casual tax payers which are smaller in number.