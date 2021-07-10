OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Use of drones, paragliders banned in MBVV police limits

The use of drones, paragliders, remote controlled micro light aircraft have been banned in the limits of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate which comprises some areas of Thane and Palghar districts, an official said on Saturday.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijaykant Sagar, will be in force till September 9, and has been brought in to avoid hazards that these flying objects may cause, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"The order will, however, not be applicable in cases where special permission has been taken from authorities," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout