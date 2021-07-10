Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Use of drones, paragliders banned in MBVV police limits

Maharashtra: Use of drones, paragliders banned in MBVV police limits

The order will, however, not be applicable in cases where special permission has been taken from authorities
1 min read . 10 Jul 2021 PTI

  • The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijaykant Sagar, will be in force till September 9, and has been brought in to avoid hazards that these flying objects may cause

The use of drones, paragliders, remote controlled micro light aircraft have been banned in the limits of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate which comprises some areas of Thane and Palghar districts, an official said on Saturday.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijaykant Sagar, will be in force till September 9, and has been brought in to avoid hazards that these flying objects may cause, he said.

"The order will, however, not be applicable in cases where special permission has been taken from authorities," he added.

