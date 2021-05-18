The Union Government on Tuesday noted that 5 states/UTs- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgath - are showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and decline in positivity rates. For the last few weeks, these states and UT had shown massive surge in coronavirus cases and high positivity rate.

The union health ministry further said, there is continued decline noted in active COVID-19 cases in last 15 days. From 17.13% of total caseload on May 3, it has reduced to 13.3%.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram showing rise in COVID-19 cases and rise in positivity, the government data shows.

There are 199 districts showing continued decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity since last two weeks, it said adding, eight states have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, 22 states have more than 15 pc case positivity.

Less than 2% affected by COVID

It also said, of total population in India, 1.8% has been affected by COVID-19 so far; 98% population is still susceptible/vulnerable to infection. "Despite the high number of cases reported so far, we have been able to contain the spread to under 2 pc of population," said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country reported a total of 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20.

The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

