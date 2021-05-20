Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are among the states that have shown a decline in Covid-19 cases, as well as the positivity in the last three weeks, the Ministry of Health stated on Thursday.

The other states, where both coronavirus cases and positivity have witnessed a decline recently include Rajasthan, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, as many as 200 districts across 20 states and union territories have reported a decline in coronavirus infection in the last two weeks.

The health ministry said that Pune, Thane, Satara, Nagpur (Maharashtra); Thrissur, Kottayam (Kerala); Gurugram (Haryana), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh) are the districts that have continued to show a dip in cases and positivity since last three weeks.

However, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Mizoram are the seven states which have witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases and positivity, the health ministry added.

Moreover, Malappuram, Kollam (Kerala); East Godavari, Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh); Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), and Belagavi (Karnataka), are the districts where coronavirus cases and positivity have scaled up since last three weeks.

As many 22 states and union territories in India have a positivity rate of more than 15%. Lakshadweep has the highest positivity rate in the country at 52.6%, the ministry added.

Goa, Puducherry, and West Bengal have a Covid positivity rate of above 30%.

On the other hand, Karnataka (29.9%); Sikkim (29.4%); Kerala (26.1%); Andhra Pradesh (24.9%); Nagaland (24.6%); Tamil Nadu (24.1%); Himachal Pradesh (22.8%); Odisha (22.5%); Rajasthan (21.6%); Manipur, Chandigarh and Meghalaya (20%) have a positivity rate above 20 per cent.

The health ministry further added that eight states have more than one lakh active cases, which includes--Karnataka (5.58 lakh); Maharashtra (4.04 lakh); Kerala (3.32 lakh); Tamil Nadu (2.53 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (2.09 lakh); Rajasthan (1.53 lakh); West Bengal (1.31 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (1.23 lakh).

India's current caseload stands at 2.58 crore. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 2,76,110 cases. The recovery rate of the country has increased to 2,23,55,440 (86.74%), while the active caseload stood at 31,29,878 (12.14%) as of May 20.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has increased to 2,87,122 (1.11%).

The health ministry said there has been a consistent increase in testing across the country. "Since mid-February with average daily tests increased by 2.3 times in last 12 weeks," the health ministry added.

