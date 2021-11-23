1 min read.Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 04:35 PM IST Edited By Sneha
The UTS app for Android is already available. The iOS service will be launched by Tuesday night, said a railway official
Fully vaccinated people intending to take local trains in Mumbai will now be able to get suburban railway tickets and passes via the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app, said central railway's general manager on Tuesday.
“Railways has linked UTS mobile app with the universal pass of Maharashtra government, which will allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones," Anil Kumar Lahoti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.