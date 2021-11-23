OPEN APP
Fully vaccinated people intending to take local trains in Mumbai will now be able to get suburban railway tickets and passes via the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app, said central railway's general manager on Tuesday. 

“Railways has linked UTS mobile app with the universal pass of Maharashtra government, which will allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones," Anil Kumar Lahoti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“UTS app for Android is already available and iOS app will be available by tonight. So this facility of UTS app for local train passes can be used from tomorrow morning," added Lahoti. 

The Maharashtra government had in August launched an online e-pass facility to enable fully vaccinated people to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai

