Devendra Fadnavis' open invite to Uddhav Thackeray? ‘Can think about scope of coming to…’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and invited him to join the ruling side – Mahayuti alliance – in Vidhan Parishad, reported PTI.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion of Uddhav Thackeray's farewell from the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad, Fadnavis stated that his government doesn't have any 'scope' to come into Opposition until 2029.

"At least till 2029, there is no scope for us to come there (Opposition). Uddhav Ji can think about the scope of coming to this side (ruling party) and that can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope left for us to come there (Opposition)," PTI quoted CM Fadnavis as saying.

Earlier on 11 July, after the assembly cleared the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, Uddhav Thackeray had taken a swipe at the ruling Mahayuti government, saying that the bill should be renamed as "BJP security bill".

Advertisement

In his accusations, Thackeray said the ruling government is 'misusing majority' while alleging that the bill will allow the government to 'pick up' ordinary people and imprison them.

"They can pick up anyone, including ordinary people, and imprison them. This bill is similar to previous acts like MESA and TADA. This bill should be called the 'BJP security bill' instead of the public security bill, as they believe speaking out against the BJP is tantamount to criticising the country. Currently, we don't support this bill," Thackeray had said.

‘Operation Muskaan’ CM Fadnavis, while addressing the Question Hour session in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, informed that 41,193 missing children have been traced so far through 'Operation Muskaan'.

He also added that 4,960 women and 1,364 children were traced under Operation Khoj in 2025 alone.

Advertisement

CM Fadnavis said his government has established 'Missing Cell' in all police stations after taking such cases seriously. The cell's responsibility has been handed over to senior women officers, he added.

The CM also clarified that data is being shared between the state and the Centre through the Missing Portal, with the record of every missing person uploaded and updated on time.

When Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve raised the point that only finding people is not enough but concrete policies should also be made on social aspects like child marriage and human trafficking, CM Fadnavis assured that the government will analyse these cases from a sociological perspective.