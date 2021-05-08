Maharashtra is looking to first fully inoculate people above 45 years of age whose second dose is pending, said deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while flagging the issue of Covid-19 vaccine shortage in the state.

"We have less number of vaccines for the age group of 18-44 years. The second dose of vaccine is also pending for those of 45 years and above. We want to give priority to the second dose vaccination of those above 45 years of age," Pawar told media persons.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday requested the central government for more Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen supply and Remdesivir injections.

Tope said that if the Centre does not provide the vaccine doses then the state will have to transfer the doses allotted for the age group of 18-44 years to that of 45 years and above.

"Almost 4 lakh people of 45 years and above are waiting for their second dose. There is no supply of Covaxin and if we do not get the supply, we have to transfer vaccines allotted to 18-44 years to 45 years and above age group," Tope told media persons.

"We received 9 lakh vaccines two days back and 8 lakh vaccines have been administered so far. We request the Centre to provide us vaccines in a large number," he added.

Regarding Remdesivir, Tope said the state government started import of 3 lakh vials of the drug after getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India.

"We have started import of 3 lakh Remedesivir after getting permission from Drugs Controller General of India. We are not receiving the allotted amount of Remdesivir injections from the Centre. We have got 52,000 Remdesivir injections from US aid through Centre," he informed.

The count of new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Friday dropped by over 8,000 compared to the day before as 54,022 fresh infections were reported, the health department said.

In addition to this, 898 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the cumulative death toll to 74,413.

As many as 37,386 people recovered from the disease in the state in the said period.

