Maharashtra warns of more measures if covid cases rise

Union Health Ministry, earlier in the day, stated that Maharashtra is one of state accounting for more than 61 per cent of the active caseload. “Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.30% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 61% of the active caseload of the country," the ministry said in a statement. India's total Active Caseload has reached 5,52,566. It now comprises 4.55 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

