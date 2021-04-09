Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the second wave of the pandemic. On Thursday, the state logged 56,286 new COVID cases taking the total number of cases to 32,29,547. Meanwhile, with 376 deaths, the toll rose to 57,028, as per the state health bulletin. This is the highest number of Covid-related deaths recorded this year. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the COVID-19 virus surge, local authorities ordered to shut down educational institutions.