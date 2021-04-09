With Maharashtra witnessing an increase in daily Covid-19 cases, the state government has announced a "strict lockdown" over the weekends. The weekend lockdown will start from today 8 pm and be in place till Monday 7 am.

The government has also enforced a night curfew in the state from 8 pm to 7 am daily when only essential services will be allowed to function.

Section 144 has also been imposed prohibiting the assembly of five or more people throughout the day.

These new curbs will stay in effect till 30 April, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.

What will remain closed

All beaches will be closed till 30 April.

All private offices will remain closed except for financial services. Work from home is must.

Restaurants and bars will be shut for dine-in services. Takeaway and home delivery will be allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

All shops, malls and marketplaces except for essential services like medicine, groceries and vegetables will be closed.

Recreational areas like cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and auditoriums will be closed.

Places of worship will also remain closed for visitors.

Beauty parlours, hair salons and spas will remain shut.

What will remain open

Private and public transport will continue to operate. However rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles can run with only 50% sitting capacity.

For street vendors, parcel service will be allowed in between 7 am to 8 pm.

E-commerce services can continue to operate between 7 am and 8 pm. However, delivery staff should be vaccinated.

Newspaper printing and distribution can continue provided the vendor is vaccinated.

Government offices can run with up to 50% attendance.

Industrial operations and construction activities will be allowed. Manufacturing sector can also continue to operate by following health protocols.

Film shoots can continue but shouldn't involve crowds. Negative RT-PCR tests will be compulsory for everyone present from 10 April.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 56,286 new Covid-19 cases, which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while 376 deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 57,028, the health department said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 cases and 322 fatalities.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 82.05%, while the fatality rate is 1.77.

There are 27,02,613 people in home quarantine and 22,661 in institutional quarantine.

The number of active cases in the state is 5,21,317.

