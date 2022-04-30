Maharashtra, West Bengal owes the most in dues to Coal India Limited: Reports

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Although the dues pertain to the state power generating companies of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal are very high, Coal India Limited never regulated supply to these gencos
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Coal India Limited officials have said that state power generating companies of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh owe the most amount of money to the Indian government-owned coal mining and refining corporation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Coal India Limited officials have said that state power generating companies of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh owe the most amount of money to the Indian government-owned coal mining and refining corporation.
The people aware of the situation said, although the dues pertain to the state power generating companies of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal are very high, Coal India Limited never regulated supply to these gencos and made adequate supply as per the Sub-group plan and availability of rakes.
The people aware of the situation said, although the dues pertain to the state power generating companies of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal are very high, Coal India Limited never regulated supply to these gencos and made adequate supply as per the Sub-group plan and availability of rakes.
The highest amount is owed by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. Coal India Limited's dues to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company stand at ₹2,608.07 crore. Undisputed amount is ₹2591.45 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The highest amount is owed by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. Coal India Limited's dues to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company stand at ₹2,608.07 crore. Undisputed amount is ₹2591.45 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The second highest amount is owed by West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, which has dues of ₹1066.40 crore. Undisputed amount is ₹955.54 crore, the sources said.
The second highest amount is owed by West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, which has dues of ₹1066.40 crore. Undisputed amount is ₹955.54 crore, the sources said.
In terms of the amount dues the third highest is Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Government of Jharkhand undertaking. It owes ₹1018.22 crore to Coal India Limited. Entire amount is undisputed.
In terms of the amount dues the third highest is Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Government of Jharkhand undertaking. It owes ₹1018.22 crore to Coal India Limited. Entire amount is undisputed.
The fourth highest amount is owed by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) with dues of ₹823.92 crore. Undisputed amount is ₹704.94 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The fourth highest amount is owed by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) with dues of ₹823.92 crore. Undisputed amount is ₹704.94 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company owes ₹531.42 crore, the fifth highest amount. The undisputed amount is ₹480.54 crore.
Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company owes ₹531.42 crore, the fifth highest amount. The undisputed amount is ₹480.54 crore.
The sixth highest amount is owed by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited with dues of ₹429.47 crore. Undisputed amount owed is ₹423.13 crore.
The sources said, although the dues pertain to the state power generating companies of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal are very high, Coal India Limited never regulated supply to these gencos and made adequate supply as per the Sub-group plan and availability of rakes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The sources said, although the dues pertain to the state power generating companies of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal are very high, Coal India Limited never regulated supply to these gencos and made adequate supply as per the Sub-group plan and availability of rakes.