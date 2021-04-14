Maharashtra: What comes under essential services and what doesn't. Full list

Maharashtra: What comes under essential services and what doesn't. Full list2 min read . 12:39 PM IST
- The Maharashtra government order said the emergency measures will be enforced throughout the state to 'break the chain of transmission'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray didn't impose a complete lockdown in the state but said that there will be a strict 'janta curfew', starting 8 pm today. The janta curfew will remain in effect till 7am on 1 May.
The state government order said the emergency measures will be enforced throughout the state to "break the chain of transmission".
On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh Covid-19 cases. This was the second occasion in the three days when the state reported over 60,000 cases.
"All essential industries to function at full capacity. All establishments, public places will remain closed, except essentials. Public transport will continue to function only for essential workers and in emergency and for essential activities for general public," announced CM Thackeray.
Essential services allowed to operate during janta curfew:
As per the Maharashtra government, the order categorically instructs all enforcing authorities to note the restrictions imposed in the state are primarily for movement of people and not for goods and commodities.
