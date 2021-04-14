Maharashtra: What comes under essential services and what doesn't. Full list

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray didn't impose a complete lockdown in the state but said that there will be a strict 'janta curfew', starting 8 pm today. The janta curfew will remain in effect till 7am on 1 May.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh Covid-19 cases. This was the second occasion in the three days when the state reported over 60,000 cases.

"All essential industries to function at full capacity. All establishments, public places will remain closed, except essentials. Public transport will continue to function only for essential workers and in emergency and for essential activities for general public," announced CM Thackeray.

Essential services allowed to operate during janta curfew:

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units. This would also include dealers, transport and supply chain.

Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.

Veterinary services/animal care shelters and pet food shops.

Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food shops.

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Public transport: Airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses.

Services related to functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries.

Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities.

All public services by local authorities.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and services designated by RBI as essential.

All offices of SEBI recognised market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations etc. and other intermediaries registered with SEBI.

Services required for restoration/maintenance of telecom services.

Transport of goods.

Water supply services

Agriculture related activities and all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fetilisers, equipment's and their repairs.

Import-export of all commodities.

E-commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services)

Accredited mediapersons

Petrol pumps and petroleum-related products, including offshore/onshore production

All cargo services

Data centres/cloud services/It services supporting critical infrastructure and services.

Government and private security services.

Electric and gas supply services.

ATMs

Postal services

Ports and related activities

Custom house agents/licensed multi-modal transport operators associated with movement of vaccines/lifesaving drugs/pharmaceutical products.

Units producing raw material/packaging material for any essential services.

Units that are engaged in production of materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as organisations.

Any services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority. As per the Maharashtra government, the order categorically instructs all enforcing authorities to note the restrictions imposed in the state are primarily for movement of people and not for goods and commodities.

