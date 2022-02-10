Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said there was no need to impose more curbs in the coming days. He said restrictions have been eased in the state, but people should continue to wear face mask and follow other precautionary measures.

Maharashtra reported 7,142 new Covid cases on Wednesday. This was lower than what was reported from Tuesday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had on Tuesday hinted that the state capital will be unlocked by the end of this month and underlined the need for resumption of all activities. She said the state government has introduced many relaxations in last some weeks and it will introduce more in coming days.

