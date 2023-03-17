Maharashtra will offer free rides on state-run buses; check eligibility1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM IST
The benefit will be extended under the `Mahila Samman Yojana`. The state government will reimburse the concession amount to the corporation
On all types of buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state-owned transporter has announced that beginning March 17, female passengers will receive a 50% discount on bus tickets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×