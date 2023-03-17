On all types of buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state-owned transporter has announced that beginning March 17, female passengers will receive a 50% discount on bus tickets.

A press release issued by the MSRTC on Friday morning stated that the benefit would be extended under the "Mahila Samman Yojana" and that the state government would reimburse the corporation for the concession amount.

While introducing the state's financial plan for 2023-24 on March 9, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who additionally holds the finance portfolio, had declared 50% concession to all ladies travelers on the transports of the public vehicle body.

Over 15,000 buses and ferries transport over 50 lakh daily passengers for MSRTC. According to the release, it now offers discounts ranging from 33% to 100% on tickets for various social groups.

Since no gender-specific tickets had been issued previously, officials at the MSRTC claimed that it would be difficult to estimate the number of women who will benefit from the program. MSRTC anticipates that the number of inhabitants in ladies travelers should be in the scope of 35-40 percent of its complete transport clients, they said.

The Maharashtra government offered senior citizens over the age of 75 a 100 percent concession and travelers between the ages of 65 and 74 a 50 percent discount on all MSRTC buses in celebration of India's 75th independence anniversary.

Delhi was the first in India to initiate free travel for women on such a large scale.

Recently, Karnataka CM announced free bus pass facility for 30 lakh working women across the state. The Karnataka government has proposed to provide free bus passes to all women working in the organised sector.

With inputs from agencies*