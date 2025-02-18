Maharashtra: Around nine thousand residents will likely be affected as the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will demolish 51 “unauthorised buildings” in an area of its jurisdiction this week.

These buildings were declared unauthorized after builders constructed them using fake building plans and forged RERA certificates.

This development follows the Bombay High Court’s order to clear the illegal structures built using fabricated documents in Kalyan-Dombivli in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

The residents in the illegal buildings have appealed to the state government for intervention, claiming they were unaware of the real estate scam.

Speaking about the issue, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said: “I am holding a meeting regarding Kalyan Dombivli. We will also go to the Supreme Court regarding how to save the needy. Ravindra Chavan has brought the incident to my attention. The police have been told to take action against the builder. The question is how to regularise the genuine buyers by going to court. Some buildings have been built on government land.”

Kalyan-Dombivli Realty Scam The Kalyan-Dombivli realty scam came to light in 2022 when architect Sandeep Patil found that some builders were selling properties in illegal buildings by forging RERA certificates, reported Times of India.

He had complained to the KDMC, but he moved to the high court when no action was taken.

Later, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation filed two FIRs with the Thane police in connection with the matter.

An inquiry was initiated after complaints were received regarding irregularities by developers, and a verification drive revealed that 65 residential and commercial structures were constructed in Kalyan-Dombivli based on fake and forged documents, reported news agency PTI citing a senior KDMC official.

57 unauthorised structures fell in the KDMC's jurisdiction, and the civic body has already demolished six, the official said.

Fifteen people, including some builders, were arrested by the police, the Times of India report said.

Last November, the high court ordered the demolition of the unauthorised buildings.

Flatowners filed a petition in the court, seeking regularisation time. They were given until February 3, 2025.

On February 13, the KDMC told the court that they had received regularisation applications from 38 of the 65 buildings, but all were rejected as they did not qualify under the regularisation scheme.