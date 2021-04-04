Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases as testing is being conducted on a large scale, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday.

"The main reason behind a large number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is that the testing is being conducted on a large scale. That is not happening in other states. For that Maharashtra is being appreciated.... even the world is appreciating us," said Raut while addressing media here.

When asked about the possibility of lockdown in the state, Raut said, "Nobody likes lockdown. Even the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister do not like it but some decisions have to be taken in case of emergency. Sometimes tough decisions have to be taken for the security of the country and the state."

He further urged all political parties to come together and cooperate with the government.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new Covid-19 cases in India at 49,447, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via