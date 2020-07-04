Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹22.83 lakh for the purchase of an official vehicle for state minister Varsha Gaikwad, drawing flak from the opposition BJP, which questioned the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over its priorities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on July 3 said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the vehicle review committee of the state finance department approved the proposal to purchase a seven-seater multi-utility vehicle for Gaikwad, who is the Education Minister, as a special case.

The total amount of ₹22,83,086 for the vehicle includes the vehicle cost, GST, registration charges and accessories, it said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, however, questioned the government's move .

"How can purchasing vehicles for ministers be the priority of the government in the present scenario?" he asked.

Maharashtra reported another single-day highest increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 6,364 new patients being detected, which took the case count in the state to 1,92,990.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 new deaths reported, a health department statement said.

On Thursday, the state had witnessed single-day highest increase in patients at 6,330.

On Friday, 3,515 coronaviruspatientswere dischargedfrom hospitals. The number of recovered patients in the state, thus, rose to 1,04,687.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

