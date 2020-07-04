Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Maharashtra, worst hit by virus, to give minister official vehicle worth 22.8 lakh
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Maharashtra, worst hit by virus, to give minister official vehicle worth 22.8 lakh

1 min read . 03:30 PM IST PTI

The state finance department approved the proposal to purchase a seven-seater multi-utility vehicle for Varsha Gaikwad, who is the Education Minister, as a special case

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned 22.83 lakh for the purchase of an official vehicle for state minister Varsha Gaikwad, drawing flak from the opposition BJP, which questioned the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over its priorities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned 22.83 lakh for the purchase of an official vehicle for state minister Varsha Gaikwad, drawing flak from the opposition BJP, which questioned the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over its priorities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on July 3 said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the vehicle review committee of the state finance department approved the proposal to purchase a seven-seater multi-utility vehicle for Gaikwad, who is the Education Minister, as a special case.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on July 3 said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the vehicle review committee of the state finance department approved the proposal to purchase a seven-seater multi-utility vehicle for Gaikwad, who is the Education Minister, as a special case.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The total amount of 22,83,086 for the vehicle includes the vehicle cost, GST, registration charges and accessories, it said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, however, questioned the government's move .

"How can purchasing vehicles for ministers be the priority of the government in the present scenario?" he asked.

Maharashtra reported another single-day highest increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 6,364 new patients being detected, which took the case count in the state to 1,92,990.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 new deaths reported, a health department statement said.

On Thursday, the state had witnessed single-day highest increase in patients at 6,330.

On Friday, 3,515 coronaviruspatientswere dischargedfrom hospitals. The number of recovered patients in the state, thus, rose to 1,04,687.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated