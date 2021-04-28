Mumbai: Ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive which will kickstart on 1 May, the Maharashtra government has written to vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech about the state's Covid vaccination requirements.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that about 12 crore vaccines would be required to fully vaccinate the adult population between18-45 years.

"We have over five crore people in the state who are 18 years of age and above. For the vaccination drive that will take place from May 1, we need about 12 crore vaccines. We have written to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech about our demands for vaccines for people above 18," ANI quoted Tope.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted that SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of 'maximum support' to ensure vaccinations at the earliest in the state. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been assured of maximum support by Mr Adar Poonawalla and the Serum Institute of India to ensure maximum vaccination at the earliest in the State of Maharashtra," the CMO had tweeted.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst-COVID-affected states in the country. As many as 66,358 new cases, 895 deaths and 67,752 recoveries were reported on Tuesday. The total case tally stands at 44,100,85.





