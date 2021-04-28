Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra writes to SII, Bharat Biotech about their demand for Covid vaccines

Maharashtra writes to SII, Bharat Biotech about their demand for Covid vaccines

Premium
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
1 min read . 11:24 AM IST Staff Writer

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that about 12 crore vaccines would be required to fully vaccinate the adult population between18-45 years

Mumbai: Ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive which will kickstart on 1 May, the Maharashtra government has written to vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech about the state's Covid vaccination requirements.

Mumbai: Ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive which will kickstart on 1 May, the Maharashtra government has written to vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech about the state's Covid vaccination requirements.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that about 12 crore vaccines would be required to fully vaccinate the adult population between18-45 years.

TRENDING STORIES See All

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that about 12 crore vaccines would be required to fully vaccinate the adult population between18-45 years.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We have over five crore people in the state who are 18 years of age and above. For the vaccination drive that will take place from May 1, we need about 12 crore vaccines. We have written to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech about our demands for vaccines for people above 18," ANI quoted Tope.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted that SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of 'maximum support' to ensure vaccinations at the earliest in the state. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been assured of maximum support by Mr Adar Poonawalla and the Serum Institute of India to ensure maximum vaccination at the earliest in the State of Maharashtra," the CMO had tweeted.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst-COVID-affected states in the country. As many as 66,358 new cases, 895 deaths and 67,752 recoveries were reported on Tuesday. The total case tally stands at 44,100,85.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.