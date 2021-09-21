The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha. The MeT Department has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at few places.

The IMD's regional centre has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and issued the alert for one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Washim districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Nagpur Collectorate and District Disaster Management Office have appealed to farmers and villagers living near dams to take necessary precautions, in view of the raise in water levels amid heavy rains.

Nagpur has received 32 mm rains, Gadchiroli 36 mm, Washim 20 mm and Akola 19 mm rainfall in nine hours, ending at 5.30 pm, as per the data from the weather office.

“A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological centre, had earlier said.

“The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Though it would cover mostly the northern stretch of the state from east to west, there could be very heavy showers at couple of places," she had said.

