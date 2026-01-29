Maharashtra zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls postponed after 3-day mourning for Ajit Pawar - Check new dates

The Maharashtra zilla paishad and panchayat samiti election and result have been postponed in the wake of three-day mourning announced by the Maharashtra government after the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Voting for elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra will now take place on February 7, instead of February 5 as announced earlier, the State Election Commission said on Thursday, January 29.

The counting of votes in Maharashtra zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections, which was supposed to be hld on February 7, will now be held on February 9, the poll body said.

Advertisement

The polls have been deferred in view of the three-day mourning declared in the state after the passing away of deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the SEC said in a statement.